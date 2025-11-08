Sat, Nov 8

2016—Donald J. Trump wins the Presidency. Everybody else is a loser.

2013—The Navy lifts Ted “Twig” Branch’s clearance, so he can’t read secrets anymore, but leaves him in his job as head of Naval Intelligence.

2010—On TV, George W.[MD] Bush says his mom once asked him for a ride to the hospital, showing him a miscarried sibling in a jar.

2000—At 2:16 a.m., Fox News “reporter” John Ellis calls Fla. in favor of his cousin, George W.[MD] Bush.

1994—The GOP, led by serial philanderer Newt Gingrich, take Congress.

1965—Dorothy Kilgallen’s investigation into JFK’s assassination ends due to an allegedly accidental overdose.

1954—Ike writes his brother Ed that, “a tiny splinter group [e.g. Texas oil men] believes you can do” things like “abolish social security [and] unemployment insurance,” but their “number is negligible and they are stupid.”

1932—Socialist Norman Thomas gets 884,885 votes for President.

1923—Disgruntled WW I veterans, led by ex-corporal Adolf Hitler and ex-general Erich Ludendorff, stage a “Beer Hall Putsch” in Munich.

1897—Birth of Dorothy Day, anarchist founder of Catholic Worker.

1876—The editor of The New York Times and the chairman of the Republican National Committee conspire to bribe election officials in Florida, South Carolina, and Louisiana to “elect” “Rutherfraud” B. Hayes.