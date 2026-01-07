Wed, Jan 7

2015—Two brothers, Wahhabi extremists, kill 12 and wound 11 at Charlie Hebdo’s offices in Paris.

1999—The Senate tries Bill Clinton for lying about canoodling with a young intern. His prosecutor: Rep. (and adulterer) Henry Hyde [R-Ill].

1998—The Washington Post reports that George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush lied: he did attend meetings about arms sales to Iran.

1980—San Franciscans hold a grand bash to honor Emperor Norton I on the 100th anniversary of his demise.

1948—Chasing a UFO, Capt. Thomas F. Mantell, a Kentucky Air Guard ace, takes his F-51 too high; hypoxic and unconscious, he crashes.

1945—Kamikazis sink USS Hovey, named for Portsmouth-born Ensign Charles Emerson Hovey, off Luzon.

1938—Stabbed by a pimp in Paris, Samuel Beckett barely survives.

1931—Inspired by the Jan. 3rd “food riot” in England, Ark., Will Rogers begins a campaign for federal assistance—helping to topple Hoover.

1887—A case about a railroad killing three pigs results in a Supreme Court ruling that corporations are people.

1851—California Governor Peter H. Burnett says “a war of extermination will continue to be waged… until the Indian race becomes extinct.”

1806—Cherokees in Tennessee and Alabama cede 7,000 square miles of land to whites. In return they reap the reward of not being massacred.