Mon, March 9

2007—Newt Gingrich admits, as he runs for president, that he committed adultery while impeaching B. Clinton.

1992—Donald Trump files his second bankruptcy in eight months.

1986—Divers locate the crew compartment of the Shuttle Challenger.

1982—It’s revealed that the Contras have gotten $19 million in covert aid.

1969—Terrified CBS execs nix the Vietnam drama “Sticks and Bones.”

1969—Terrified CBS execs cancel “The Smothers Brothers.”

1965—Racists fatally beat Boston minister James Reeb in Selma, Ala.; a white jury soon acquits the suspects.

1954—WMUR-TV does it live.

1954—Ed Murrow dismantles Joe McCarthy on CBS. The network assures nothing like that happens again.

1941—Writer Sherwood Anderson dies of peritonitis after swallowing a toothpick at a party in Panama.

1920—Favorite Son and war criminal Gen. Leonard Wood wins the New Hampshire Presidential Primary.

1916—Pancho Villa leads nearly 500 guerrillas in a raid on Columbus, N.M. It does not go well: 190 are killed, wounded, or captured. Later, a six-month “Punitive Expedition” fails to capture El Centauro del Norte.

1841—Black mutineers who took the Amistad from enslavers are declared free men by the U.S. Supreme Court.

1776—Adam Smith publishes The Wealth of Nations; once a treatise on economics, it’s now a license to steal.