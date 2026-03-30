Mon, March 30

2023—An ex-U.S. President is indicted for paying hush money to a porn star without declaring it as a campaign expense, which it clearly is.

2016—School bus mechanics in Virginia discover plastic explosives inadvertently left behind by the CIA.

2003—Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announces “we know where” Iraq’s WMDs are: “the area around Tikrit and Baghdad and east, west, south, and north somewhat.”

2000—Fred Trump III, whose son is chronically ill and needs special care, learns his family’s health care is being terminated by his uncle Donald.

1981—John Hinckley Jr. empties a six-shooter at Pres. Ronald Reagan. A richochet off the armored limo hits Ronnie. Al Haig announces he’s “in control here.” In Denver, John’s older brother cancels dinner with V.P. George H.[H.]W. Bush’s son Neil.

1972—Hanoi’s Easter Offensive sends 200,000 PAVN soldiers across the DMZ: the mightiest attack since China crossed the Yalu.

1964—Senators (18 Democrats and one Republican) begin a 74-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act.

1908—Green Cottenham, a Black man, is jailed for vagrancy in Alabama. The next day Pratt Coal leases him from the county for $12/month. Five months later he’s dead.

1870—The 15th Amendment passes, giving the right to vote to all, regardless of race. All males, that is.