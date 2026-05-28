Thurs, May 28

2024—A former U.S. President wishes a “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Human Scum… .”

1986—The DOE calls off its search for a site to dump high-level nuclear waste from power plants; southwestern N.H. had been a candidate.

1972—Third time’s a charm: Nixon’s “Plumbers” finally break into DNC HQ in the Watergate Office Building.

1962—The stock market plummets 5.7 percent, the worst drop since 1929.

1946—Workers in Rochester, N.Y. stage a general strike in support of municipal workers fired for unionizing. One day later they’ve won.

1946—The Pentagon begins working on a long-range bomber to be powered by a nuclear reactor; 15 years and $8 billion later it’s declared impractical.

1937—FDR pushes a button in Washington, D.C., opening the Golden Gate Bridge to cars.

1868—“I like an Indian better dead than living,” Delegate James M. Cavanaugh [D-Mont.] tells Congress, “I have never…seen a good Indian…except…a dead Indian.”

1830—Andy Jackson says all Indians must move west of the Mississippi.

1754—Tanacharison, scout for Lieutenant Colonel George Washington, murders the wounded Joseph Coulon de Jumonville near Fort Necessity. The French and Indian War ensues.

1291—Acre falls to the Mamluks; the Crusades end, a century after Richard I’s 1191 slaughter of 2,600 captives.