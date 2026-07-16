Thurs, July 16

2018—V. Putin gets Dolt #45 alone in a room for two hours in Helsinki.

2013—Jimmy Carter says, “America has no functioning democracy.”

1991—The Trump Taj Mahal files for bankruptcy 467 days after opening.

1979—A dam, badly built on shaky ground, collapses in Church Rock, N.M. It spills 1,100 tons of radioactive mill waste, 93 million gallons of effluent, releasing as much radioactivity as the Three Mile Island meltdown.

1973—Nixon aide Al Butterfield reveals he’s been bugging the Oval Office at the behest of The Man himself.

1964—A white cop shoots James Powell—15, 112 lbs., and Black—dead. The Harlem riots begin.

1945—The Atomic Age starts with a big bang at Alamogordo, N.M.

1936—MI5 informant George McMahon nearly assassinates Nazi sympathizer King Edward VIII.

1886—Rep. James Laird [R-Neb.], 37, calls Rep. Thomas Cobb [D-Ind.], 58, a “___-______ old liar.” Cobb replies that Laird’s “a perjured villain,” so Laird bops Cobb in the schnozz.

1860—In San Francisco, Emperor Norton I issues a declaration calling for the dissolution of the U.S.A.

1858—To bolster his ability to resist the allure of prostitutes, Thomas P. “Boston” Corbett uses a pair of scissors to castrate himself. Seven years later he will kill John Wilkes Booth.

1790—Congress votes to build the nation’s capitol in a swamp.