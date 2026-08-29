Sat, Aug 29

2013—Americans learn, thanks to Edward Snowden, that the annual “Black Budget” of the “Intelligence Community” is $52.6 billion a year.

2007—Due to careless accounting, an Air Force B-52 at Minot AFB in North Dakota is loaded with six live nukes, then left unguarded overnight.

1970—A 23-member band of Native Americans scale Mount Rushmore and re-name it for Crazy Horse.

1970—L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Wilson fires a tear gas gun at Chicano journalist Ruben Salazar’s head; he gets away with murder.

1957—Despite a 24 hr., 18 min. filibuster by Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.)—father, at 22, of a mixed-race child by his family’s 16-year-old maid—the Civil Rights Act passes.

1956—Jesus Christ “GG” Allin, the most depraved punk rocker in history, is born in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

1921—Coal companies use hired airplanes to drop bombs on miners at Blair Mountain, West Virginia.

1787—Though dropped the day before when two objected, on this day The Framers agree: fugitive slaves “shall be delivered up to the person justly claiming their service or labor.”

1786—Farmers in Northampton, Mass.—many Revolution vets—close the courts to prevent foreclosures.

1782—HMS Royal George’s lieutenant of the watch disregards a warning from the ship’s carpenter; she sinks at anchor, taking 800 with her.