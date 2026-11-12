Thurs, Nov 12

1999—Congress deregulates Wall Street, to allow for “innovation.”

1984—Four peace activists chip the concrete of a Minuteman II silo in Missouri, for which they’re sentenced to a total of 54 years in prison.

1970—A half-ton of dynamite set off by Oregon highway workers sends parts of an eight-ton sperm whale 100 feet in the air. The tail crushes Walter Umanhofer’s new Olds, bought from a lot advertising “a whale of a deal.”

1956—More than 100 unarmed Palestinians are shot dead as the IDF “suppresses a riot” at Rafah, in Gaza.

1936—Della Call, 33, is killed in a hit-and-run on Rt. 4 in Chichester; 64 years later, the Union Leader fingers the probable driver: Sen.-elect Styles Bridges, who was quite likely drunk.

1926—The first documented aerial bombing conducted in the U.S. leaves Shady Rest, bootlegger Charlie Birger’s Benton, Ill. roadhouse, undamaged. The dynamite the Shelton Gang drops from a Curtis “Jenny” kills only Birger’s bulldog and pet bird.

1816—T. Jefferson writes, “I hope we shall…crush in its birth the aristocracy of our monied corporations which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength, and to bid defiance to the laws of their country.”

1779—Twenty enslaved Granite Staters—Daniel Fowle’s enslaved pressman Primus X being notably absent—petition the legislature for the abolition of slavery. They are ignored.