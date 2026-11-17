2006—“We’ll succeed [in Iraq] unless we quit,” says George W.[MD] Bush.

2003—An Austrian muscleman becomes Governator of California.

1995—Multitasking President Clinton speaks on the phone with Rep. “Sonny” Callahan [R-Ala.] as he violates his marriage vows with an intern.

1992—Dateline broadcasts a rigged video of a GM truck exploding.

1985—Renault CEO Georges Besse is assassinated on a Paris sidewalk; the killers leave behind a leaflet, signed “Commando Pierre Overney”—a young communist killed in 1972 by thugs working for Renault.

1982—Holy Cross Church in King’s Cross, London, is occupied by a 50-member sex workers collaborative.

1973—Speaking to newspaper editors at Disney World, Richard M. Nixon says, “I am not a crook.”

1965—First Cav survivors of the Ia Drang are marched into an ambush; 155 are KIA, and 126 WIA. It’s the deadliest day of the war for the U.S.

1953—An Air Force C-119 “Flying Boxcar” kills 10 Fort Bragg paratroopers in mid-air; five more die when the C-119 subsequently crashes.

1943—Soviet tank driver/mechanic Mariya Vasilyevna Oktyabrskaya is promoted to Sergeant for performing repairs under withering Nazi fire.

1747—Rioting sailors, laborers, and free Blacks, fed up with naval press gangs, take British officers hostage and shut down the city of Boston.