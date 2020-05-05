Tues. May 5

1985—In Bitburg, Germany, Republican President Ronald Reagan lays a wreath at a cemetery full of Nazis.

1981—In Ireland’s Maze Prison, Bobby Sands dies of starvation.

1970—Jerry Rubin speaks at UNH.

1961—New Hampshire’s own Alan Shepard prays, “Please, dear God, don’t let me f__k up.” Prayer answered, he’s 1st American in space.

1960—The U.S. announces that Gary Powers’s U-2 was a “weather research plane” and its pilot a “civilian employed by Lockheed.”

1945—The collier Black Point is torpedoed by U-853 within sight of the Point Judith, R.I. lighthouse.

1945—Sunday school picnickers in Bly, Ore., find a strange object. The Japanese balloon bomb explodes as they’re dragging it out of the woods, killing five Sunday school children and a minister’s pregnant wife.

1925—As he and local boosters had hoped he would be, John T. Scopes is arrested in Tennessee for teaching evolution. On the team prosecuting Snopes is a man named Sue K. Hicks.

1904—Cy Young pitches the American League’s first perfect game for the Boston Americans (later the Red Sox).

1902—Bret Harte dies in England at 65. Mark Twain had called him “an invertebrate without a country.”

1886—In Milwaukee, Gov. Jeremiah Rusk orders 250 National Guard soldiers to fire on a crowd of strikers. They comply; seven die.