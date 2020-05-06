Wed. May 6

2012—Stabbed in a bar fight, actor Sean Bean orders another drink.

2010—An imaginary bus bomb inspires panic in Portsmouth, N.H.

2010—A Londoner scamming from his parents’ basement gives The Invisible Hand of the Market™ jitters: the Dow drops nine pct. in five minutes.

1996—Missing for nine days, ex-CIA Director William Colby turns up in Chesapeake Bay, dead but remarkably fresh-looking, 20 feet from where searchers found his canoe eight days earlier. Verdict: a routine drowning.

1982—LAPD Chief Darryl Gates explains “some blacks [die in choke holds because] the veins or arteries do not open up as fast as they do in normal people.”

1978—In Chicago, First Lady Rosalynn Carter is photographed shaking hands with Polish Constitution Day Parade chairman (and prolific serial killer) John Wayne Gacy.

1967—Gen. Wallace Greene, Jr., U.S.M.C., says in Manchester, N.H. that America is winning the war in Vietnam, “and I say that without any doubt whatsoever.”

1937—A huge Nazi gasbag ignites over Lakehurst, New Jersey, 14 years before Rush Limbaugh was born.

1868—Angry that Samuel Mills had dropped from sight when the gallows opened under him, hundreds of observers riot in Woodsville, N.H.

1864—The Battle of the Wilderness rages; 3,723 die, including two Union and three Confederate generals.