Fri. May 15

2002—The White House admits it knew before 9/11 that al Qaeda had plans to hijack U.S. airliners.

2001—Two engineers in a locomotive chase and stop an unmanned train full of hazardous chemicals after it rolled 66 miles at high speeds across Ohio.

1991—The Pentagon releases info confirming that Manuel Noriega used to be on the CIA’s payroll.

1975—Marines retake the abandoned Mayaguez. Other Marines, green and unaware that the ship’s crew is being released, chopper to Koh Tang Island. Dug-in Khmer Rouge greet them. Fifteen Marines are KIA, 50 WIA. Three are left on the beach.

1970—City and State cops shoot 14 protesting black students, killing two, at Jackson State in Mississippi.

1969—Governor Reagan and his flunky Ed Meese send 800 cops into Peoples Park with shotguns. To quell the ensuing riot, he sends 2,700 National Guardsmen. The butcher’s bill: one dead, one blinded, 35 wounded.

1968—J. Edgar Hoover tells the Chicago office to tell the Mafia Dick Gregory is bad-mouthing them.

1951—Gen. Omar Bradley calls Gen. MacArthur’s Korea plan “[t]he wrong war, at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and with the wrong enemy.”

1935—The Labor Relations Act gives U.S. workers the right to organize.

1923—Upton Sinclair is arrested in Los Angeles for reading the Bill of Rights to striking Wobblies.