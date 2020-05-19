Tues. May 19

2017—Big game hunter Theunis Botha, 51, dies in Zimbabwe when an elephant shot by a client falls on him.

1962—In Madison Square Garden, Marilyn Monroe sings “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

1956—A 15-megaton bomb test in the South Pacific raises radiation levels in the U.S. to 10 times normal.

1954—The U.S.P.O. OKs a CIA mail-opening project.

1953—A wind shift in Nevada sends fallout from our dirtiest-ever nuke test, Upshot-Knothole Harry, to where Howard Hughes will film The Conqueror one year later.

1950—In South Amboy, N.J., four ammunition barges carrying 467 tons of ammunition explode killing 30 and injuring 350 more.

1943—U.S. sub-chaser PC-815, commanded by L. Ron. Hubbard, engages non-existent Japanese subs in battle off the Oregon coast.

1932—Rep. Claude Fuller (D-Ark.) introduces a bill requiring Civil Service employees be able to “sing, write or recite the words to the Star Spangled Banner” from memory.

1925—Malcolm Little, later “X,” is born in Omaha, Neb.

1920—In Matewan, W. Va., seven coal company stooges and four locals die in a main street shootout.

1918—For protesting her husband’s lynching the day before, Mary Turner, eight months pregnant, is lynched in Lowndes County, Ga.