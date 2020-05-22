We Need Joe Biden

To the Editor:

Joe Biden has provided us with a good model for the “she said/he said” situations so common today. He respected his accuser’s right to speak and be heard. He did not attack her personally, question her motives or attempt to destroy her reputation. He has asked the National Archives to release any relevant Senate records and has called for an investigation.

We may never know the full truth of what happened 27 years ago, but whatever it is, it will not change the reality of Donald Trump’s catastrophic handling of the Covoid-19 pandemic and his inability to coordinate, collaborate, unite and lead. The country needs Joe Biden to bring this health crisis under control and do the hard work of rescuing our economy as he did when he oversaw the 2009 Recovery Act. Magical thinking and miracles won’t do the job.

Cynthia Muse

Rye, N.H.