A Somewhat Ambiguous…Mash Note?

“While we no longer want to receive the paper version, we believe it is still worthwhile to keep reading the digital version no matter how distasteful it is.”

– E.F.R., Beaverton, Ore.

–=≈=–

“If you stick a knife in my back nine inches and pull it out six inches, there’s no progress. If you pull it all the way out that’s not progress. Progress is healing the wound that the blow made. And they haven’t even pulled the knife out much less heal the wound. They won’t even admit the knife is there.”

– Malcolm X; b. May 19, 1925

“Healthy does not mean ‘healthful.’ Healthy is a condition, healthful is a property. Vegetables aren’t healthy, they’re dead. No food is healthy. Unless you have an eggplant that’s doing push-ups. Push-ups are healthful.”

– George Carlin

“If you start to think about your physical or moral condition, you usually find that you are sick.”

– Johann Wolfgang von Goethe