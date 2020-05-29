Fri. May 29

2015—The Washington Post prints ex-Gov. John H. Sununu’s confession that in 1988 he bartered state assets—low numbered license plates—to buy support for G.H.[H.]W. Bush.

2011—Orange County, Calif. Paramedic Chris Trokey saves Dr. Michael Shannon from a burning SUV. Shannon had saved Trokey’s life after his premature birth 26 years earlier.

2008—Senator (and candidate) John McCain [R-Ariz.] says “Mosul is quiet” on a day when 30 die there.

2002—FBI head Robert Mueller says 9/11 might have been preventable.

2001—The Bush twins, charged with underage boozing, plead nolo.

1992—In Gibsonton, Fla., “Lobster Boy” Grady Stiles Jr. is murdered by a hit man hired by his family.

1987—Michael Jackson attempts to buy the Elephant Man’s bones.

1968—Charles deGaulle flees from Paris to Germany where he consults with French generals about bringing troops back home to restore order.

1953—Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary top Everest.

1941—Disgruntled Disney cartoonists vote to go out on strike.

1932—WW I “Bonus Marchers” begin arriving in Washington, D.C.

1922—The Supreme Court rules that baseball is not a business and is therefore exempt from anti-trust laws.

1913—Stravinski’s Le Sacre du Printemps debuts in Paris—to a notoriously tumultuous reception.