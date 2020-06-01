Mon. June 1

2005—With Iraq wrecked, Paul Wolfowitz turns to the World Bank.

2003—The Bush administration nixes a large Iraqi assembly for a smaller, easier to manipulate advisory council.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush announces at West Point that we’ll attack pre-emptively if we get nervous.

1980—Ted Turner launches CNN—the 24-hour news cycle begins.

1967—Disgruntled vets form Vietnam Veterans Against the War.

1954—The AEC pulls the security clearance of Manhattan Project boss J. Robert Oppenheimer.

1950—Maine’s Margaret C. Smith asks fellow Republicans to renounce the “Four Horsemen of Calumny–Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry, and Smear.” She is duly punished by them.

1923—Maine Gov. Percival P. Baxter orders state flags lowered to half-staff to honor the death of his dog, Garry.

1921—Tulsa’s whites use planes to firebomb the wealthy, black Greenwood neighborhood into oblivion, murdering hundreds in the process.

1918—Advised by a retreating French officer at Belleau Woods to turn back, U.S.M.C. Capt. Lloyd Williams replies, “Retreat? Hell, we just got here.”

1857—The American Party sends Baltimore’s Plug Uglies to disrupt municipal elections in D.C. To restore order President Buchanan calls out the Marines, who shoot 10 citizens dead.

1660—Mary Dyer is hanged in Boston for her Quaker beliefs.