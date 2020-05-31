Sun. May 31

2009—Dr. George Tiller, ushering in a Wichita, Kansas church, is shot dead to uphold the sanctity of life.

2007—New Hampshire becomes the first state to honor same-sex unions without court intervention.

2005—Ex-FBI official Mark Felt admits he is “Deep Throat.”

1971—For the first time in the U.S., Memorial Day is celebrated on a day other than May 30th.

1927—The last Model T rolls off the Ford assembly line.

1921—A black WW I veteran in Tulsa refuses a demand to surrender his pistol. During a struggle it fires; a massive “race war” ensues.

1921—The mistrial of Sacco and Vanzetti begins under Judge Webster “Did you see what I did with those anarchistic bastards the other day?” Thayer.

1916—The Battle of Jutland begins: 151 British ships, including 28 battleships, against 99 Germans (16 battleships). The results are inconclusive, except for the 8,645 dead sailors.

1889—A shoddy dam belonging to Andrew Carnegie, Andrew Mellon, and friends at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club collapses upstream of Johnstown, Pa. The resulting flood kills 2,200, but the owners are never successfully prosecuted.

1779—General George Washington orders New Hampshire’s Gen. John Sullivan to bring “destruction…devastation [and] total ruinment” to the Haudenosaunee [Iroquois]. He does.