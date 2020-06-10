Wed. June 10

1990—British Airways Captain Tim Lancaster is sucked half-way out of Flight 5390 when his windshield blows out over Oxfordshire. The plane lands safely. Lancaster recovers and later resumes flying.

1988—A bicycle messenger is denied entrance to the Justice Department because he’s wearing a T-shirt that says, “Experts agree: Meese is a pig.”

1975—The Rockefeller Commission finds that the CIA’s CHAOS operation spied on 300,000 Americans and infiltrated political movements.

1968—The Supreme Court says cops can stop & frisk based on “reasonable suspicion” [or racist whim].

1964—Sen. Clair Engle [D-Calif.], 52, silenced by a brain tumor and just seven weeks from death, raises his hand and points to his eye to vote affirmatively and end the filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

1944—Pitching in the ninth for the Cincinnati Reds, Joe Nuxhall gives up five runs. Give him a break—he’s 15.

1940—Black nationalist Marcus Garvey dies of a stroke after reading his own obit in the Chicago Defender.

1871—U.S. Marines avenge the 1866 loss of the U.S.S. General Sherman by attacking a number of Korean forts on Gangwha Island, killing 243 Koreans in the process. Three months later the Americans withdraw.

1692—Bridget Bishop, 60, becomes the first person hanged during the Salem, Mass. witch trials.