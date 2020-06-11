Thurs. June 11

1995—In Claremont, N.H., Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich shake hands and pledge to reform lobbying and campaign financing. Yeah, right.

1990—The Supreme Court rules flag desecration laws unconstitutional.

1984—The Supreme Court says illegally obtained evidence is OK if prosecutors can prove that it would have been discovered legally.

1963—Thich Quang Duc immolates himself in front of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon.

1963—To prevent desegregation in Alabama, George Wallace takes a stand in the schoolhouse door—briefly. Then he scuttles away.

1962—John and Clarence Anglin, with Frank Morris, escape from Alcatraz. Maybe they drown, maybe not.

1920—Republicans meeting in the original “smoke-filled room” select, to their discredit, Warren G. Harding.

1914—A bomb explodes under the Coronation Chair in Westminster Abbey; British suffragettes are thought to be the culprits.

1851—Having, in four hours, caught, tried, convicted, and sentenced John Jenkins, the First San Francisco Vigilance Committee hangs him.

1837—Drunken nativist firefighters encounter Irishmen at a funeral: Boston’s Broad Street riot ensues.

1345—The Chief Minister of the Byzantine Empire inspects a new prison without his bodyguards. Political prisoners hoist his head on a pike.