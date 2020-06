Idiocracy, n;

(1) the political system of the United States;

(2) the system of governance in practice in the United States;

(3) the culture resulting from such a political system of governance.

Related:

Idiocrat, practitioner of said system;

Idiocratic, adj;

Idiocratically, adv.

Example:“Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Brett Kavanaugh are living proof that the United States of America is an idiocracy.”

— W.D. Ehrhart