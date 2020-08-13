Thurs, Aug 13

2002—“I promise you I will listen to what has been said here,” says George W.[MD] Bush at the President’s Economic Forum in Waco, Texas, “even though I wasn’t here.”

1971—So-called Attorney General John Mitchell announces that there will be no grand jury investigation of the May 4 shootings at Kent State.

1966—Chairman Mao’s Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution begins.

1966—“In two or three years, or even before” says S. Vietnamese Premier Nguyen Cao Ky, “the Communists will accept defeat.”

1957—Daisy and Bill Myers, who are Black, get a “warm welcome” to Levittown, Pa.—burning cross and all.

1955—Lamar Smith, a Black WWI vet and voting activist, is shot dead at 10:00 a.m. on the lawn of the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven, Miss. No one is charged.

1925—Baltimore’s Chamber of Commerce accuses H.L. Mencken of damaging the city’s trade with the South due to his reporting of the Scopes “monkey” trial.

1906—African-American soldiers raid Brownsville, Texas to avenge racial insults. One white man is killed, two are wounded.

1899—David Terry, former Chief Justice of the Calif. Supreme Court, assaults U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Field. Terry is shot dead by Field’s bodyguard, a U.S. Marshal later cleared of wrongdoing.