Never a Boast or a Brag?

To the Editor:

While recently pondering things, the lyrics of a George M. Cohan song were rolling through my mind, over and over. You know……

You’re a grand old flag

You’re a high-flying flag

And forever in peace may you wave

You’re the emblem of

The land I love

The home of the free and the brave

Ev’ry heart beats true

Under red, white and blue

Where there’s never a boast or brag….

“Make America Great Again”…indeed! President Trump stands for, represents, and emotes nothing that has made and makes our country and culture great. Donald Trump may know the “cost” of things, but he knows the “value” of nothing!

Honesty? – No.

Integrity? – No.

Fairness? – Nope

Equality? – No.

Empathy? – Nada.

Justice? – No.

Bravery? – No.

Shared Sacrifice? – No.

Compassion? – No.

Decency? – No.

Equal Opportunity? – No.

Community? – No.

Civility? – Not a chance.

I’m led to the obvious questions: What do Trump voters believe in and see in him?

Are they blinded by his “glitz and glitter”? His showmanship? His celebrity? His lust for power? His money? (We shall soon know about that.)

Are they poorly educated in Civics and U.S. History? Do they mean to undermine our Democracy? What are their motives? Are they clueless dupes of random conspiracy theories by right-wing media? What?

Absent any good answers to these questions, I’m forced to conclude anybody who votes for Donald Trump twice is no American Patriot.

Vote for good, thoughtful, caring Democrats on November 3rd. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to undo the damage and return our country to the greatness it truly deserves.

Thank you,

Herb Moyer

Exeter, N.H.

Herb:

We are, to say the least, highly skeptical of all the blather about “The Greatest Generation.” We have personally known hundreds of its members. They were human beings, and, as such, heir to all their attendant flaws. We seem to recall a prevalent trait, though, that’s sorely missed these days: readiness to scoff at anyone displaying an excess of unwarranted self-esteem.

The Editor