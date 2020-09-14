Mon, Sept 14

2019—Thieves steal a solid gold toilet from Winston Churchill’s birthplace.

2008—At his gym, Lehman Brothers CEO Richard Fuld gets punched in the face by a complete stranger.

2005—At the UN, during the World Summit, the Leader of the Free World passes a note to his Secretary of State saying, “I think I may need a bathroom break. Is that possible?”

2001—Standing in rubble created in part by his own failure, George W.[MD] Bush declares that America’s “responsibility to history” is to “rid the world of evil.”

2001—Barbara Lee [D-Calif.] casts the lone vote against letting George W.[MD] Bush do whatever he wants.

1964—LBJ pins the Medal of Freedom on notorious crypto-fascist and arch-propagandist Walt Disney.

1959—Ike signs the Landrum-Griffin Act. An “anti-union corruption” measure, it’s really just anti-union.

1938—The Graf Zeppelin II, world’s largest airship, first flies.

1899—New Yorker Henry Bliss becomes the first person in the U.S. to be killed by an automobile.

1874—In a bloody coup d’etat, the White Leagues take over Louisiana’s state government.

1867—Das Kapital is published.

1836—On the day her divorce becomes final, Eliza Jumel’s ex-husband Aaron Burr—the first Vice President to shoot a man—dies. Her lawyer was Alexander Hamilton’s son.