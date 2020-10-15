Thurs, Oct 15

2008—The Dow loses 7.8 percent of its value in its 2nd worst day ever.

2004—Jon Stewart appears on CNN’s “Crossfire” and begs Tucker Carlson to “stop hurting America.” Less than 90 days later CNN announces the show is over.

1997—On Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, RAF pilot Andy Green breaks the sound barrier in a jet-driven, 110,000 horsepower car.

1969—In the U.S., two million march in the first Vietnam Moratorium. A demo in Boston draws 100,000.

1966—Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale form the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.

1965—David Miller becomes the first American to publicly burn his draft card in Vietnam War protest.

1963—The FBI issues a racist “report” claiming commies were influencing Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s all lies.

1959—A nuke-laden B-52 and a fuel-laden KC-135 collide over Kentucky, but America’s luck holds.

1923—The Senate begins investigating Albert Fall, the suddenly-prosperous Interior Secretary. Fall, a Republican, leased the Navy’s Teapot Dome oilfield to a friend.

1910—Melvin Vaniman, aboard the airship America, transmits the first in-flight radio message: “Roy, come and get this goddamn cat.”

1883—The Supreme Court guts the Civil Rights Act of 1875, ushering in the era of the Jim Crow South.