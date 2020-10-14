Wed, Oct 14

2018—RIP, Emilio V. Maddaloni.

2011—Weeks after a U.S. drone smites his dad, a U.S. citizen in Yemen, Abdulrahman Anwar al-Awlaki, also a U.S. citizen, meets the same fate. Neither got a trial.

2001—Delta Flight 458 is diverted to Charlotte after two praying Orthodox Jews are mistaken for terrorists.

1984—Having fired talk show barker Morton Downey Jr., KFBK in Sacramento replaces him with someone even worse: Rush Limbaugh.

1968—The Pentagon orders 24,000 troops back to Vietnam for an involuntary second tour.

1968—At the Presidio stockade, 27 soldiers are arrested for mutiny.

1962—A U-2 over Cuba detects ballistic missile sites being built.

1947—Broken ribs be damned: Chuck Yeager breaks the sound barrier.

1943—Prisoners of Sobibor revolt, killing officers and guards. Half the 600 prisoners escape under fire.

1919—Forbidden by their boss to discuss their pay at Vanity Fair, Robert Benchley and Dorothy Parker don signs stating their salaries.

1914—Its captain whoring ashore, its crew below with girls of their own, the Russian cruiser Zhemchug is sunk in Penang harbor by a German cruiser.

1912—William Schranck, who later says, “any man looking for a third term ought to be shot,” plugs Teddy Roosevelt in the chest. TR, though bleeding, delivers his speech.