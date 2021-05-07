A Civics Class About January 6th

To the editor:

If I were teaching a civics class, I would ask students to consider what was at stake on January 6th, when protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. An investigation is underway, with one guilty plea thus far.

We would review the First Amendment right to “peaceably assemble” and ask for redress of grievances. Noting that some states are passing laws to ban protests (and even give immunity to people who drive vehicles into protesters), I would ask students to compare protests against racist police brutality to the event of January 6th, in terms of purpose and in terms of violence.

I would make sure students understood the objective of the January 6 protesters—if they had prevented Congress from certifying the election, it could have gone to a vote of state delegations in the House, potentially awarding Trump a second term.

I would ask their thoughts on why most Republicans in Congress, even those who had previously claimed the election was stolen, voted to certify Joe Biden as president.

I would point to evidence suggesting the raid was planned, such as timing, leaders who wore plain black rather than their usual garb, and delaying of police reinforcements. I would invite comment on whether “sedition,” “insurrection,” or “incitement” might apply, considering circumstantial and “smoking gun” evidence. I would urge students to study the emerging evidence and its implications.

I would underscore the significance of voting, how Republicans in more than 40 states are trying to make it much harder to vote, and the importance of teaching civics in schools.

Don Nolte

Exeter N.H.

Don:

If we were running a school district, we’d hire you to teach.

The Editor