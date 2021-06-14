Mon, June 14

2016—Lane Graves, 2, is killed by an alligator at Disney World. In response, Disney installs signs warning that alligators are present.

2001—Dennis Koslowski throws a $2.1 million party on Sardinia for his wife Karen’s 40th birthday. Half the cost is covered by Tyco International.

1954—Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill adding “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.

1951—Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Booze) accuses President Eisenhower and General George Marshall of serving the policies of the Kremlin.

1949—The U.S. sends Albert II, a rhesus monkey, into space.

1943—The Supreme Court rules that children cannot be forced to salute the flag if it offends their religious beliefs.

1928—Ernesto “Che” Guevara is born in Argentina.

1924—The KKK attacks an IWW labor hall in San Pedro, Calif. Two kids scalded by coffee are left motherless when Lizzie Sunstedt later dies.

1922—In D.C., 5,000 African Americans march silently for an anti-lynching bill which has passed the House. Democrats filibuster it, though.

1905—Russian sailors aboard the battleship Potemkin mutiny.

1864—Inept General Leonidas Polk, CSA, aka “The Fighting Bishop,” is KIA by a 3-inch Federal shell.

1662—Former Massachusetts Governor Henry Vane, [1636-37], is beheaded in the Tower of London.