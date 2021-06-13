Sun, June 13

2005—Congress apologizes for having failed to pass 200 anti-lynching bills between 1882 and 1968.

1985—Thomas L. Slade and son William are among passengers hijacked on a flight from Beirut, their second such experience in three days.

1983—Pioneer 10 exits the solar system.

1971—The Pentagon Papers arepublished. Because they cover only the Kennedy and Johnson years, Kissinger and Nixon laugh in the Oval Office.

1968—A U.S. helicopter crew blasts a Vietnamese command post, accidentally killing Saigon’s Chief of Police.

1966—The Supreme Court rules that cops can’t make you talk.

1944—News reports say Rep. Francis E. Walter (D-Penn.) gave FDR a letter-opener made from the arm bone of a dead Japanese soldier. In 1955, Walter will become chair of HUAC.

1944—Germany begins attacking England with V-1 “buzz-bombs.”

1942—U-202 lands eight Nazi saboteurs at Amagansett, Long Island.

1934—Hollywood producers conspire to enact the Hays Code, to protect their profits from prudes.

1920—Fuddy-duddies at the U.S. Post Office rule that children may no longer be shipped by Parcel Post.

1914—On Butte’s Miner’s Union Day, dissidents assault officials, snatch the union’s safe, throw the sheriff out a 2nd-story window, blow open the safe, blow up a union official’s house, and bust two members out of jail.