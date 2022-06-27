Mon, June 27

2018—Donald Trump’s banker’s father announces he’s creating a vacancy on the Supreme Court by retiring.

2015—Ten days after the Charleston Massacre, Bree Newsom scales a pole at the South Carolina State House and removes the Confederate battle flag.

2006—Pinkos in the Senate block a Flag Protection Amendment.®

2003—The “Do Not Call” list signs up 735,000 people on Day One.

2000—“Until I’m the President,” says George W.[MD] Bush, “it’s going to be hard for me to verify that I think I’ll be more effective.”

1995—Days after Rep. John Boehner [R-Ohio] hands out checks from tobacco lobbyists on the floor of the House, a key committee votes to continue tobacco price supports.

1986—Losing Nicaragua vs. U.S., the U.S. tells the International Court of Justice, “You’re not the boss of me.”

1973—While reading Nixon’s “Enemies List” live on CBS News, Daniel Schorr discovers that he’s on it.

1954—CIA-sponsored rebels overthrow Guatemala’s democratically elected government, napalming a British cargo ship in the process.

1950—President Syngman Rhee, our ally, orders South Korean MPs to eliminate leftists. Thousands are massacred; Rhee blames commies.

1942—The RAF decimates a ground unit at Mersa, Egypt, killing 359 and wounding 560. Sadly, it’s the Brits’ 7th Armored Div.—the “Desert Rats.”