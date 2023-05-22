Mon, May 22

2022—Southern Baptists reveal their leaders have been conspiring for years to protect hundreds of sex abusers.

2004—Portsmouth’s Leftist Marching Band debuts in Market Square.

1980—Jimmy Carter gives South Korean dictator Chun Doo Hwan the OK: use military force against civilians to “restore order” in Gwangju.

1977—Gun rights fanatic Harlon Carter takes over the NRA—46 years after murdering Ramón Casiano, 15.

1968—Scorpion, its nuclear torpedos, and 99 crewmen are lost at sea.

1962—Thomas G. Doty buys dynamite and flight insurance, then boards Flight 11, which explodes. Instead of $300K, his wife gets a $3.00 refund.

1949—Ex-Defense Secretary James Forrestal ambiguously defenestrates from a 16th floor hospital window.

1944—Life runs a photo: an American girl looking at a souvenir from her boyfriend in the Pacific: “a Jap skull.”

1920—Henry Ford’s newspaper, the Dearborn Independent, begins publishing anti-semitic articles based on the bogus Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

1903—Nikola Tesla, broke, makes the rent by plugging Triscuits—“the only biscuits baked by electricity.”

1856—Rep. Preston Brooks (D-SC) beats Sen. Charles Sumner (R-Mass.) nearly to death on the Senate floor.

1622—English settlers at Jamestown serve the Powhatans a barrel of poisoned wine, killing 200. They shoot another 50, and scalp the dead.