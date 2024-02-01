Thurs, Feb 1

2005—Though Canada OK’s same-sex marriage, the world does not end.

2004—Janet Jackson’s nipple is briefly bared on TV; the world nearly ends.

1974—Richard Nixon meets for twenty minutes with the Messiah, aka Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

1972—Rev. Billy Graham explains to President Nixon that a group of Jews, the Biblical “synagogue of Satan,” had the U.S. in a “stranglehold,” via banking and the media. Nixon replies, “I can’t ever say it, but I believe it.”

1971—“The President is aware of what is going on in Southeast Asia,” Ron Ziegler tells reporters. “That is not to say anything is going on in Southeast Asia.” Certainly not an invasion of Laos one week later.

1968—In Saigon, AP photographer and former Marine Eddie Adams snaps the anti-Iwo Jima Flag Raising photo of the Vietnam War: General Nguyen Ngoc Loan shooting VC Captain Nguyen Van Lem, whose hands are tied, in the head.

1964—The Kingsmen’s incomprehensible song “Louie Louie” is declared obscene by filthy-minded Indiana Governor Matthew E. Welsh.

1963—Fleetwood Lindley, the last living person to have looked upon the face of the dead Abraham Lincoln, dies at the age of 75.

1960—Civil rights sit-ins begin at Woolworth’s in Greensboro, N.C.

1951—It was inevitable: the first televised A-bomb explosion.