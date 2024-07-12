Fri, July 12

2022—Seabrook sirens go off in error.

2020—A fire, likely arson, turns the billion-dollar USS Bonhomme Richard into a $3.6 million heap of scrap.

1982—FEMA pledges that even in a nuclear war, the mail will get through.

1973—A fire in St. Louis, Mo. destroys the service records of 16 to 18 million Army and Air Force veterans.

1917—In Bisbee, Ariz., a 2,000-man posse herds 1,300 striking miners into cattle cars and sends them eastward, with no food and little water.

1892—The Pennsylvania militia arrives at Homestead, Pa. to protect Andrew Carnegie’s right to make a buck.

1872—Orangemen avoid casualties by refraining from marching through Irish tenements in New York.

1871—Orangemen are attacked as they march through Irish tenements in New York; 60 die this time.

1870—Orangemen are attacked by an Irish mob as they march through Irish tenements in New York; eight die.

1864—Four miles north of the White House, at Ft. Stevens, Abraham Lincoln comes under enemy fire.

1864—Natchez Courier: Jones County has seceded from the Confederacy.

1817—Pencilmaker, surveyor, naturalist, writer, and troublemakerHenry David Thoreau is born.

1626—In Boston, pirate William Fly mocks both nautical injustice and his executioner’s noose-tying skills. Cotton Mather prays and also admonishes ship captains to be less brutal.