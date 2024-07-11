Thurs, July 11

2003—Condi Rice lies about White House knowledge of Joe Wilson’s Niger investigation; Ari Fleischer outs Valerie Plame as a CIA officer; Karl Rove lies to Time about Wilson’s wife, Plame; and CIA head George Tenet takes the rap for the White House’s lies about Iraq buying uranium.

1998—Arkansas Governor “Mike” Huckabee’s son David, working as a counselor at a Boy Scout Camp, breaks the Oath by killing a dog.

1991—A defective heater sets a loaded ammunition carrier afire at Camp Doha in Kuwait. It explodes, scattering bomblets; blasts and fires consume 102 other vehicles, including four M1A1 Abrams tanks. The fires injure 49, three die cleaning up the mess.

1966—The Portsmouth City Council votes to “renew” the North End, i.e., throw hundreds out of their homes.

1958—Mildred and Richard Loving are rousted out of bed in Central Point, Virginia and arrested for being married while Black and white.

1955—Congress puts “In God We Trust” on all U.S. coins and paper currency; which god is not specified.

1953—Ike OK’s the overthrow of Iran’s Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddeq. What could go wrong?

1804—Hamilton, at Weehauken, fires, intentionally missing Burr, who then deals Hamilton a mortal wound.

1713—Warring natives and settlers meet in Portsmouth to make peace. Somehow, the settlers end up on top.