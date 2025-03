Thurs, Mar 13

2020—Dolt #45 states the obvious: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

2019—Gambino family mob boss Frank Cali is whacked in front of his Staten Island home by a QAnon follower who thought “he was enjoying the protection of President Trump.”

2002—Asked about Osama bin Laden, George W.[MD] Bush says, “We haven’t heard much from him…I don’t know where he is…I truly am not that concerned about him.”

1968—A nerve gas dispenser on an F-4 Phantom malfunctions, allowing VX nerve gas to drift away from the Army’s Dugway Proving Ground in Provo, Utah and poison 6,400 sheep in nearby Skull Valley.

1962—General Lyman L. Lemnitzer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, OKs Operation Northwood, a false flag campaign of lethal domestic terrorism intended to build public support for an attack on Cuba.

1954—Viet Minh forces beseige French troops at Dien Bien Phu.

1933—SCOTUS’ Louis Brandeis blames the Depression on “the Frankenstein monster which States have created by their corporation laws.”

1930—The Smoot Hawley Act jacks up tariffs; Crash becomes Depression.

1881—Narodkins use bombs to assassinate Russian Czar Alexander.

1877—Chester Greenwood, 18, of Farmington, Maine, receives the first of his 130 patents, this one for earmuffs.