Wed, Mar 12

2014—Austin Ruse, head of the Catholic Family and Human Rights Institute, says on American Family Radio, “the hard left, human-hating people that run modern universities…should all be taken out and shot.”

2013—Jim Clapper, Dir. of Nat’l Intelligence, swears to Congress citizens aren’t being spied on. He’s lying.

2003—News reports say VP Dick “Dick” Cheney is still being paid up to $1 million a year by Halliburton.

1990—ADA activists visit the Capitol the only way they can: leaving their wheelchairs and crawling up the steps.

1956—Bill Fulbright, Sam Ervin, Hale Boggs—Cokie Roberts’ dad—and 98 other Congressmensign a “Southern Manifesto” pledging to maintain school segregation.

1947—President Harry announces the Truman Doctrine: we’ll fight Commies everywhere and anywhere.

1947—Piper pilot Carmen Onofrio of Milan, N.H. makes the first of 43 landings atop Mt. Washington, delivering ice research equipment.

1906—Apparently mistaking corporations for people, SCOTUS grants them 4th Amendment rights.

1888—Refusing to pay a New York cabbie’s jacked-up rate, GOP kingmaker Roscoe Conkling gets pneumonia walking three miles home in a blizzard. Weeks later he’s dead at 58.

1804—New Hampshire Federal Judge John Pickering is impeached for “drunkenness, profanity, & violence.”