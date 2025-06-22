Buy Ambien Prescription Online Generic Ambien Buy Buy Zolpidem Tartrate Online Uk Buy Klonopin 0.5Mg Zolpidem Cheap

Mon, June 22

2009—A spokesperson explains the conspicuous absence of South Carolina’s GOP Governor: Mark Sanford is “hiking the Appalachian Trail.”

2005—Undeterred by futility, the Republican-led House passes a Flag Protection Amendment.®

2004—On the floor of the Senate, Veep Dick “Dick” Cheney tells Sen. Pat Leahy, “Go fuck yourself.”

2004—Yet another cash-laden C-130 lands in Iraq; this one carries the biggest load of them all: $2,401,600,000.

2002—Enron execs admit they hid $1.5 billion in illegal profits gouged from California ratepayers.

1977—Nixon’s ex-AG John Mitchell begins a 19-month prison sentence.

1972—UPI’s Helen Thomas gets a call from Martha Mitchell: “I’m a captive…”; the phone goes dead. On the scene, Nixon’s lawyer orders that the AG’s wife be sedated by injection.

1970—The 24th Amendment  gives 18-year-olds the right to vote.

1969—Ohio’s Cuyahoga River ignites, inspiring Randy Newman.

1964—The fun-loving U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Post Office’s ban of Henry Miller’s Tropic of Cancer.

1942—Congress adopts the Flag Code,® thus replacing the embarrassingly Nazi-like “Flag Salute” with FDR’s hand-on-heart gesture.

1861—His leg crushed by train wheels while warning his men, Lieut. Charles W. Walker dies in N.J.—the first N.H. officer killed in the war.

