Wed, July 2

2024—SCOTUS discovers an overlooked “Get Out of Jail Free” card for presidents in the Constitution.

2020—“I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus,” says the Oaf in the Oval, “at some point, that’s going to sort of just disappear.”

1981—Irish Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich descends in a helicopter for a mass on London’s Clapham Common, bearing the head of Oliver Plunkett.

1973—With the U.S. military draft now ended, the ranks will henceforth be replenished by economic coercion.

1968—A DC-8 carrying 214 U.S. soldiers to Vietnam strays into Soviet airspace and lands in the USSR.

1956—On TV, Elvis sings “Hound Dog” to a basset hound in formal wear.

1942—Sturgeon torpedoes Montevideo Maru, unaware Aussie POWs are aboard; more than 1,000 perish.

1917—In Boston, 8,000 Socialists march to protest the Great War; 12,000 upright citizens respond by rioting and wrecking their HQ. Order is restored with a bayonet charge.

1916—On Day One atthe Somme, 19,240 British soldiers die and 35,493 are MIA to take three square miles.

1898—Buffalo Soldiers take San Juan Hill; T.R. later takes the credit.

1884—Union-busting, strike-breaking Allan Pinkerton dies of gangrene at 64 after biting his tongue in a fall.

1681—Tried in London on bogus charges, Ireland’s Archbishop Oliver Plunkett is drawn and quartered.