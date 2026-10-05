Mon, Oct 5

2017—The Senate confirms a new Ambassador to the Czech Republic: Steve King, who, in 1972, forcibly injected Martha Mitchell with tranquilizers on orders from her husband, ex-AG John Mitchell, to keep her from talking to the press.

2010—“Fox and Friends” reports that Los Angeles has bought $1 billion worth of jet packs for its Police and Fire Departments. They cribbed the story from the Weekly World News.

2003—Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard learn the hard way that their supposed “friends”—Alaskan grizzly bears—are not vegetarians.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush tells N.H. Guardsmen that Saddam could inflict “massive and sudden horror” on the U.S. It’s not true.

2001—Robert Stevens, an editor of the supermarket tabloid The Sun, dies of anthrax. The perp remains at large.

1988—In a Vice-Presidential debate, Lloyd Bbentsen informs Dan Quayle that he’s “no Jack Kennedy.”

1986—Nicaraguans shoot down a U.S. plane illegally supplying Contras with arms bought with the proceeds of U.S. illegal arms sales to Iran.

1971—Pat Buchanan advises Nixon to take government action that would “cut [the country] in half,” because the GOP will get “the larger half.”

1945—Goons from the mobbed-up union IATSE, in bed with movie studio bosses, attack CSU strikers in the “Battle of Burbank;” 40 are injured.