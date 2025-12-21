Sun, Dec 21

2022—A transcript reveals that Sean Hannity “did not believe… for one second” the lies he let Dolt#45’s lawyer tell on his Fox “News” show.

2008—Todd Carmichael reaches the South Pole after 692 miles on skis and on foot, solo, in less than 40 days.

2006—Saparmurat Niyazov’s term of office ends. Turkmenistan’s President for Life leaves a legacy of many golden statues… of himself.

2001—“All in all,” says George W.[MD] Bush, “it’s been a fabulous year for Laura and me.”

1996—After two years of denial, Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) admits to ethics violations.

1989—Vice President J. Danforth Quayle sends out 30,000 Xmas cards in which “beacon” is spelled “beakon.”

1988—PanAm Flight 103 explodes over Lockerbie; 270 perish.

1970—The Oval Office: Elvis gives Tricky Dick a chromed Colt .45; Dick gives Elvis a Narcotics Bureau badge.

1924—Real headline, N.Y. Times: “Hitler Tamed By Prison”.

1921—The anarchist Bonnot Gang robs a Paris bank then steals a limo—thus inventing the getaway car.

1919—Emma Goldman is deported for speaking out against the draft.

1913—Joe Pulitzer’s New York World introduces an intriguing new feature: he calls it a “word-cross” puzzle.

1907—The Chilean Army breaks a strike by machine gunning 2,000 Chilean nitrate miners.