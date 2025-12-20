Sat, Dec 20

2002—The ten largest U.S. brokerage houses cough up $1.44 billion in fines rather than risk a trial over charges that they fleeced their customers.

2002—Sen. Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) steps down amid criticism after expressing nostalgia for 1948-style White Supremacy.

1989—Ex-CIA boss George H. [Hoover] W. Bush invades Panama to arrest ex-CIA asset Manuel Noriega.

1983—Don Rumsfeld schmoozes with mass murderer Saddam Hussein in Baghdad at R. Reagan’s request.

1973—A Basque bomb sends a Dodge Dart over a five-story building in Madrid. In it is PM Luis Carrero Blanco, aka “Spain’s first astronaut.”

1960—CIA chief Allen Dulles meets with bigwigs from Standard Oil, Texaco, ITT, Domino Sugar, and other major U.S. corporations, who instruct him to overthrow Fidel Castro.

1956—Segregated buses are no more.

1946—Businessmen Charles Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Frank Costello, Vito Genovese, Joseph Bonnano and others confer in Havana, Cuba.

1935—P.W. Tierney, the only son of J.G. Tierney, becomes the last man to die while working on Hoover Dam.

1921—J.G. Tierney is caught in a flood, becoming one of the first men to die while working on Hoover Dam.

1786—Hannah Ocuish, a cognitively-impaired 12-year-old Pequot Indian girl, thanks the executioner for his kindness before she’s hanged.