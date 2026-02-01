Sat, Jan 31

2003—At the White House, George W.[MD] Bush tells Tony Blair he’s going to invade Iraq, whether it’s got WMDs or not. Diplomacy will have to fit around the military strategy.

1984—President Reagan alleges the U.S. has a problem with “people who are sleeping on the grates… homeless… you might say, by choice.”

1971—In Detroit, Vietnam Veterans Against the War testify about U.S. policies in Vietnam. Few listen.

1968—Tet happens: the VC and NVA go on the attack from the Delta to the DMZ. There’s a gun battle at the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. Gen. Wm. “Clueless” Westmoreland claims Hue’s been retaken; he’s off by a month. The brass are baffled, but the public gets it.

1963—“The war in Vietnam is going well and will succeed,” says R. Strange McNamara, Secretary of Defense.

1957—A DC-8 on a test flight over the San Fernando Valley loses a wing when it’s hit by an F-89, also on a test flight. Four airmen die. Flaming debris kills three kids on a junior high playground; 74 are injured.

1945—Private Eddie Slovik gets to be the one U.S. deserter out of 21,000 to be executed by a firing squad.

1933—The fascist Silver Legion goes public in Asheville, N.C. Within a few years it claims 15,000 members.

1900—William Goebel is sworn in as Governor of Kentucky, a day after he’s shot by a hit man working for conspirators. Three days later he’s dead.