Sun, Feb 1

1974—Richard Nixon meets for twenty minutes with the Messiah, aka Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

1972—Reverend Billy Graham to Pres. R. Nixon: Jewish bankers and media, the “synagogue of Satan,” have the U.S. in a “stranglehold.” Nixon: “I can’t ever say it, but I believe it.”

1971—“The President is aware of what is going on in Southeast Asia,” Ron Ziegler tells reporters. “That is not to say anything is going on in Southeast Asia.” Certainly not an invasion of Laos one week later.

1968—In Saigon, AP photographer and former Marine Eddie Adams snaps the anti-Iwo Jima Flag Raising photo of the Vietnam War: General Nguyen Ngoc Loan shooting VC Captain Nguyen Van Lem, whose hands are tied, in the head.

1965—Five years after Greensboro, 700 protestors are arrested in Selma, Ala., for demanding their rights.

1964—The Kingsmen’s incomprehensible song “Louie Louie” is declared obscene by filthy-minded Indiana Governor Matthew E. Welsh.

1963—Fleetwood Lindley, the last living person to have seen the face of the dead Abraham Lincoln, dies at 75.

1960—Four Black college students sit in at Woolworth’s in Greensboro, N.C., in violation of Jim Crow laws.

1933—“Berlin Views Hitler Calmly–Rise In Stocks Reflects Confidence He Will Not Disrupt Nation’s Affairs” – Wall Street Journal.