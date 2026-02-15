Sun, Feb 15

2003—It’s the largest demonstration in history—up to ten million people, in 600 cities around the world, say “No” to Bush 43’s Iraq War.

1988—Environmentalists, supporting striking workers, storm Int’l. Paper’s Jay, Maine plant 10 days after scabs create a huge chlorine leak.

1978—On his first day at the Hillsboro, N.H. Messenger, our current editor is told, “Get over to Henniker; last night the cop shop was fire-bombed.”

1973—Nixon to Joint Chiefs: POWs’ return is “an invaluable opportunity to revise the history of this War.”

1966—In place of Senate hearings on the Vietnam War, CBS shows reruns of “I Love Lucy.” Fred Friendly, President of CBS News, quits in disgust.

1951—“Bedtime for Bonzo” premiers. During filming, Bonzo grabs and pulls at his co-star’s necktie, nearly strangling Ronald Reagan.

1944—Allies bomb the 6th c. monastery at Monte Cassino. Nazis had removed its historic treasures to the Vatican in trucks accompanied by monks, but 230 Italian civilians in its cellars are killed by falling rubble.

1851—In a Boston court house, Black abolitionists wrest enslaved fugitive Shadrach Minkins from U.S. Marshals. Minkins makes it to Montreal.

1798—Congress did nothing after Rep. Matthew Lyon spit tobacco juice in his eye, so Rep. Roger Griswold canes the ex-newspaper editor. Lyon defends himself with fire tongs.