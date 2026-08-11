Tues, Aug 11

2023—Police Chief Gideon Cody raids the Marion County (Kan.) Record. In a career full of idiotic and costly mistakes, this is his magnum opus.

2017—A “good person” rallying for White Supremacy in Charlottesville, Va. commits vehicular homicide.

1984—Reagan “outlaws” Russia.

1981—“Airman Fat Albert,” a 180-foot radar blimp gone AWOL, floating at 25,000 feet west of the Florida Keys, is brought down with an air-to-air missile from an an F-4 Phantom.

1980—Ex-Gov. John Connally ends a weeks-long Middle East trip. There, he lobbied Iran, via foreign leaders, not to release its U.S. hostages.

1972—Delta Co., 3/21st Infantry, conduct the last U.S. combat patrol in Vietnam; booby traps wound two.

1966—The first Coast Guardsmen (2) are killed in Vietnam when B-57s and F-4s attack the cutter Point Welcome.

1965—A white L.A. cop pulls over a Black driver in Watts. A five day riot ensues, costing 34 lives, mostly Black, and $200 million in damage.

1897—Senator-to-be and ex-enslaver Rebecca Ann Latimer Felton tells the Georgia Agricultural Society, “lynch, a thousand times a week if necessary,” to protect “[white] woman’s dearest possession from the ravening human beasts,” i.e., Black men.

1894—Charles “Hobo” Kelley and his 1,200 man “army” of the unemployed are driven from Washington D.C. by Federal troops.