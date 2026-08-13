Thurs, Aug 13

1982—Malcolm MacArthur is arrested at the home of an acquaintance, Ireland’s Attorney General, where he’d been a guest since committing his second murder, nine days earlier.

1981—R. Reagan gives tax cuts to the rich and takes health care from the mentally ill; prisons become asylums.

1971—Criminal Attorney General John Mitchell announces that there will be no grand jury investigation of the May 4th shootings at Kent State.

1966—“In two or three years, or even before” says Premier of South Vietnam Nguyen Cao Ky, “the Communists will accept defeat.”

1957—Daisy and Bill Myers, who are Black, get a “warm welcome” to Levittown, Pa.—burning cross and all.

1955—Lamar Smith, a Black WW I vet and voting activist, is shot dead at 10:00 a.m. on the lawn of the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven, Miss. Witnesses: 30; Indictments: 0.

1925—Baltimore’s Chamber of Commerce accuses H.L. Mencken of damaging the city’s trade with the South due to his reporting of the Scopes “Monkey Trial.”

1906—African-American soldiers raid Brownsville, Texas to avenge racial insults; one man is killed.

1899—David Terry, former Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, assaults U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Field. Terry is shot dead by Field’s bodyguard; a U.S. Marshal later cleared of wrongdoing.