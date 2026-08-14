Fri, Aug 14

2023—Georgia DA Fanni Willis indicts ex-Pres. D.J. Trump for asking Secretary of State Raffensperger to help him try to steal the 2020 election.

2005—Steward Andreas Prodromou, the only person conscious aboard a mistakenly-depressurized 737 circling over Athens and running out of fuel, steers it away to crash elsewhere.

1945—President Truman announces Japan has surrendered. Enlisted sailors in San Francisco celebrate their reprieve with three nights of looting, vandalism, rape, and murder.

1936—In Owensboro, Ky., at 5:30 a.m, 15,000 watch as Rainey Bethea becomes the last person publicly hanged in America. Arthur Hash, the assigned executioner, is so drunk a deputy sheriff has to pull the lever.

1935—FDR signs the Social Security Act, saving seniors from starvation; the GOP begins trying to gut it.

1912—A New Zealand newspaper warns that CO2 from burning coal has a warming effect on the climate which may prove troublesome.

1908—A would-be lynch mob in Springfield, Ill., frustrated that two Black men had been removed from jail for their safety, begins to riot.

1884—The coffin of Lieut. Frederick F. Kislingbury is exhumed and an autopsy performed in Rochester, N.Y., 10 days after the survivors of the Greely expedition were fêted with a parade in Portsmouth, N.H. The heroes appear to have cannibalized his remains.