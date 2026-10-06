Tues, Oct 6

1976—Cubana Flight 455 is bombed over Barbados, killing 73. Everyone suspects CIA-trained Luis Posada Carriles, a Miami resident, is behind it; but the U.S. won’t extradite.

1970—The replacement statue of a cop in Chicago’s Haymarket Square is blown to bits by the Weathermen.

1969—The statue of a cop in Chicago’s Haymarket Square is blown to bits by the Weathermen.

1961—President Kennedy recommends that, in case of nuclear war, American families get ready to live for a while in holes in the ground.

1932—At a foreclosure auction in Elgin, Neb., neighbors buy the Von Bonn farm for pennies on the dollar and give it back to the owner, a widow.

1927—Lawyer-turned bootlegger George Remus shoots his wife dead in front of witnesses in a Cincinnati park (she had an affair with a revenue agent and stole all his money). Defending himself, he’s acquitted on grounds of temporary insanity. Prosecutors try to have him committed, since he’s insane; but he cites their witnesses, who said he was sane, and goes free.

1856—Portsmouth celebrates the centennial of the founding of The New Hampshire Gazette. Extra trains bring visitors from around New England and beyond for a parade, a regatta, and a banquet featuring many speeches.

1536—William Tyndale is strangled and burned for printing a Bible in English so people could read it.