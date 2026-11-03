Tues, Nov 3

2020—The U.S. votes to evict a deadbeat from the White House.

1986—A Lebanese newspaper reveals that the U.S. has been selling arms to the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran.

1979—Communists are fired on by Klansmen and Nazis in Greensboro, N.C. Five die and 11 are wounded, but three trials yield no convictions.

1969—In a speech which proves to be fatally effective, Richard Nixon conjures up his “Silent Majority.”

1956—Hundreds of unarmed Palestinian men, their backs to a wall, are machine-gunned at Khan Yunis in Gaza. “A skirmish,” says the IDF.

1948—“Dewey Defeats Truman,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

1918—Ordered on a suicide mission to uphold the honor of the Imperial German Navy, sailors mutiny in Kiel, igniting a successful revolution.

1903—Backed by Pres. Roosevelt [R], Panama secedes from Colombia. Coincidentally, the New Panama Canal Company gives $60K to the GOP.

1874—Election Day in Eufala, Ala.: The White League murders seven Black Republicans, wounds 70 more, and says the Democrats won.

1848—In Revere, Mass, a train full of Whigs collides with a train full of Democrats; six die and 40 are injured.

1783—The U.S.’s Army disbands.

1755—Mass. sets bounties for Indian scalps, ranging from £50 for male Penobscots over 12 years old, to £20 for female Indians under 12.