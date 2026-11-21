2025—In the Oval Office, the Mayor-Elect of New York City calls the President, sitting next to him, a fascist.

2024—Bibi Netanyahu’s war crimes finally earn him an arrest warrant.

1973—Nixon Chief of Staff Alexander Haig ascribes an 18½ minute gap on an audio tape to “sinister forces.”

1967—Commies in the ’Nam are “unable to mount a major offensive,” says Westy, 71 days before Tet. “The end begins to come into view.”

1964—The FBI sends a blackmail letter to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., urging him to commit suicide.

1933—FDR writes to a friend, “as you and I know… a financial element has owned the Government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.”

1927—The first Columbine Massacre: state cops in civvies machine-gun striking coal miners; six die.

1922—Rebecca Felton [D-Ga.] is appointed. The first female U.S. Senator wrote in 1897, “I say lynch, a thousand times a week if necessary.”

1901—The President of Alabama’s Constitutional Convention had said in May, “we want to…establish white supremacy.” With their work ratified on this day, they attain their goal.

1817—The U.S. Army kicks off thirty years of warfare by attacking Seminoles in Georgia at Fowltown.

1801—The 2nd suspicious fire in 13 days destroys Treasury records after Republicans demand proof of Federalist Thomas Pickering’s expenses.